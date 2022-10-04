If after reading about someone being arrested for stealing cooking oil had you puzzled, imagine wrapping your head around the idea that this is apparently more common than we think.

Two Yonkers residents, both in their 30s, were arrested in late September for the crime of stealing used cooking oil from an Ulster County restaurant. Back in June, another set of Yonkers residents were also arrested on similar charges after being stopped by the Saugerties Police Department.

Reports indicate they were in a van with NJ registration, and police observed the van with a number of 'traffic-related equipment violations,' and then following further investigation, the police discovered a pumping system and numerous containers filled with used cooking oil in the back of the van.

At the time of the Saugerties arrests, police indicated that there had been an uptick in these types of incidents. Further research shows that people have been stealing used oil because it can be converted into biodiesel and converted into renewable energy.

The current report from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office indicated that a 33-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested on September 21 around 2:20 am. Police indicated that deputies were investigating a 'suspicious vehicle at a local restaurant in the Town of Esopus, Ulster County.'

Further investigation revealed that the two Yonkers residents were stealing used cooking oil from the Town of Esopus establishment.

Both parties were charged with the misdemeanor of petit larceny and later released on appearance tickets for a future date in the Town of Esopus Justice Court.

The names of the two arrested, nor the name of the Ulster County restaurant, have been released at this time.

