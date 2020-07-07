EPA Approves Lysol Products That Kill COVID-19 on Surfaces

Finally, a bit of good news. CNN reports that the Environmental Protection Agency has approved two Lysol products as effective against Coronavirus when used on hard surfaces. The EPA announced Monday that Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist meet their criteria for use against the virus.

Rahul Kadyan, executive vice president of Lysol's parent company said:

In the face of the pandemic, Lysol continues to work with a wide range of scientific and health experts to educate the public on the importance of hygiene.

It is no surprise that more people are cleaning now more than ever around their homes and work spaces. The news about Lysol is sure to be welcome, as the CDC says some people have been using less safe cleaning practices around their areas which has lead to a spike in emergency room calls.

A CDC report says that poison centers across the country received 45,550 exposure calls related to cleaners (28,158) and disinfectants (17,392) from January to March. That is a increases of 20.4% from 2019 and 16.4% from 2018.

