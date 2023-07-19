Enter To Win: Pair Of Tickets For A Tour and Tasting at Tuthilltown Distillery

Attention all whiskey lovers! We're giving you a chance to win a tour and tasting at one of the best distilleries in New York State, Tuthilltown Distillery!

With 230 years of making whiskey under their belt, these masters will take you on an authentic and delicious journey through the distilling process. On the tour, they will share their riveting story of how creativity and grit changed the landscape of craft distilling. You'll learn how they transform high-quality grain, to create Whiskey as bold as the Hudson Valley. Afterward, you will reward your palate with their deconstructed bourbon tasting and explore the big, bold character that makes Hudson Bourbon.

