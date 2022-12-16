Enter To Win Carload Passes to Peace, Love & Lights at Bethel Woods

Peace, Love & Lights has returned to the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts for another season of holiday joy!

Bring your whole family out to Bethel Woods to enjoy this magical drive-thru light show! All you have to do is get in your car, turn off your headlights, and follow the designated route to see the glow of all the lights around you! When you're done with that, you can explore everything else Bethel has to offer, including Holiday pop-up shops, admission to the museum, and many other events throughout the season.

Peace, Love & Lights will be open throughout the holiday season and into the end of the year! To help get you into the holiday spirit, we're giving away carload passes to go see this awesome experience!

To enter, simply fill out the information below and we will contact you if you're a winner!