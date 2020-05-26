Enjoy Some Beer From Cousins Ale Works

We’re back from the long Memorial Day Weekend, and ready to kick off a new week. I guess it’s week 11 of isolation, or at least social distancing. Did you distance bbq this past weekend? Whatever you did, I hope it was fun.

We’ve got some fun planned for you this week on the show. Our prize is an awesome one. Free beer from Cousins Ale Works in Wappingers Falls. Be listening all this week at 7:45 for your chance to play Beer or No Beer and win the prize.

And once again we will talk to Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro about what we can expect in the upcoming weeks as the Hudson Valley starts the reopening process. We’ll also talk to Commander Tom on Wednesday morning. He’ll be giving us our weekly Veterans Update. And attorney Jonna Spilbor will be calling in on Thursday with free legal advice.

And of course we’ll keep you updated with the latest news and traffic, rock news, the Stoner Report, some laughs and lots of great music. Thanks for being here with us everyday.

