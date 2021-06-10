Enjoy Live Shows in a Fascinating Underground Venue in Rosendale

Back in the 1970s when I was growing up here in the Hudson valley, one of our favorite places to go in the summer was Rosendale. Not just because it’s a cool little town, but also because the Rosendale Mines are so cool. Both literally and figuratively. You could actually drive past the mines on a hot day with the car window open and feel the drop in temperature. I’m not sure if we were supposed to be hanging out there, but we did. And you can, too.

One of those mines is now the home of the Widow Jane Whiskey Amphitheater. Widow Jane Whiskey is out of Brooklyn, but they harvest the water from a cavern near the mine. It’s a fascinating story that you can read on the Widow Jane website. Anyway, back to the amphitheater.

The Widow Jane Mine has just released the schedule of summer events, and it looks like agreat lineup. On Friday, June 18, COSMAL, a duo, will be playing at 1PM. On Sunday, June 27, at 3PM it’s Charming Disaster with their folksy ballads and tales. On Saturday and Sunday, July 10 and 11, it’s a Traditional Arts Festival with local artists and live music. Thursday, July 15 - Saturday, July 17 Murder Cafe presents Murder in the Mine, a murder mystery show. On Saturday, July 31 Taiko Masala returns to the mine, on Saturday Aug. 21 it’s two performances of MAKBET, and local favorites Lara Hope and the Arktones will play on Sunday, Aug. 22.

There are not many places that have a mine that’s also an amphitheater, but Rosendale is one of them. Just another great thing about the Hudson Valley. For a full schedule of events and to get tickets for shows at the Widow Jane Mine, visit the event website.

Grammy Winner Selling Her Sprawling Hudson Valley ’Love Shacks’ Kate Pierson's Kate's Lazy Meadow in Shandaken

The New Donut Shop that Has Ulster County Residents Raving Some of the Incredible Donuts at Hole in the Wall by The Anchor