Seismologists reports that an earthquake was felt in portions of New York Tuesday afternoon. Some towns along the New York-Pennsylvania border reported shaking, according to the United States Geographical Survey.

While earthquakes in and around New York don't happen as often as floods or blizzards, there may be more seismic activity occurring than you originally thought.

The United States Geological Survey is an agency of the government

One of their many purposes is to monitor earthquake activity across the country. But while their attention in such matters is often focused towards areas on the Pacific Coast, the USGS does get their share of tremor reports from New York state.

Earthquake Felt In Parts of New York State

The USGS reports that an earthquake struck near the town of Canton, Pennsylvania, which is a little over 40 miles fro the New York state border. The tremor registered as a 2.8 on the Richter Scale, and hit at a depth of right under 5 miles.

Most earthquakes that happen within the state are either far north towards Quebec, in western New York around Lake Ontario, or closer to the New York City area. The most well-known fault line near our area is the Ramapo fault line.

Hudson Valley Weather had reported that the 4.8 earthquake from April 2024 was the strongest earthquake in or directly around New Jersey since 1783, and the third most powerful on record. PIX11 reported that over 42 million people up and down the East Coast felt last year's shaking.

The spring earthquake displayed such "peculiar behavior" that experts from the Columbia Climate School say it lead to the discovery a "previously unmapped" fault line.