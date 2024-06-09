Earthquake Reported in Parts of New York State

For at least the second time in less than a month, a tremor has struck parts of New York state, according to seismologists. The earthquake was felt Tuesday morning, in an area of the state that gets more seismic activity than one may think.

The recent shaking is not related to April's' 4.8 earthquake that struck northern New Jersey, which was felt by over 42 million people in a number of states. Well over one hundred aftershocks were felt through the weeks after the moderate quake, though none of which caused any sort of significant damage.

Minor Earthquake Felt in Parts of Northern New York

WCAX is reporting that a a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Clinton County, New York Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey says the earthquake was felt at a depth of four and a half miles deep.

According to CBS News, a 2.5 earthquake or less is usually not felt, but can be recorded by a seismograph. Quakes this magnitude seldom cause any sort of damage.

The recent quake occurred in the Adirondacks, which NASA/ADS says sees tremors that are "regularly measured and felt in this area.". While not as geologically active as areas in the country near the Pacific coast, the mountain range in upstate New York still gets its share of seismic activity.

According to Adirondack Nature, the mountain range was formed "though a series of continental collisions and breakups, followed by an uplifting of unknown origin". Strong geological forces are still at work under the mountains, as Adirondeckalmanack says the area is "still growing, rising by around 2 to 3 millimeters every year; a rate which is faster than the rate of erosion."

Adirondeckalmanack says the slow but steady uplift is considered a geological mystery.

