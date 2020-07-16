Dutchess Wellness Retreat for Caregivers Rescheduled for Sept. 14

Anybody who has ever been a caretaker for a loved one, especially a loved one suffering from Alzheimer's Disease, knows what a tough road it is to travel. And that's why sometimes caregivers need a little support themselves.

Are you a caregiver? The free wellness retreat for caregivers of people with early and middle-stage Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia at Locust Grove Estate on South Road in Poughkeepsie has been rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 14, from 9:30AM - 2:30PM. Respite care will be provided, as well as a light breakfast and lunch. Mansion tours will be held at 10:15AM and 1:45PM Other activities will include art therapy, chair yoga and hula hooping, laughter yoga and caregiver chair massage. RSVP is required by calling the Alzheimer's Association at (800) 272-3900.

For more information about the free wellness retreat for caregivers of people with early and middle-stage Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia, check out the event facebook page.

