Dutchess Ulster Heart Walk to be Online For April 2021

The Dutchess Ulster Heart Walk is once again going to be online if 2021. While many fundraisers in B.C. times (Before Covid) had you waking up early on a Saturday or Sunday morning, possibly starting out in a sweatshirt, yet also having to be prepared for rain, here is something else that is different because of a pandemic.

So what has changed? Well, just the how of how these organizations are raising money. We all realize that the organization still needs money, just how they are asking for it is a tad different.

Get our free mobile app

For instance, the Girl Scouts are still selling cookies, but have taken to using a site like GrubHub, to help to get them into their customers hands. The American Heart Association and the Dutchess Ulster Heart Walk are also doing things a bit different as well in 2021.

Instead of asking you to meet in a specific location and walk with them in April, you can walk at any time, with anyone of your choosing during the week of April 12-April 17. You will need to pre-register in advance as a part of a team, or as an individual, or you can start your own team. Monies raised will go to the American Heart Association.

What you might not know about the American Heart Association is that is was started by six cardiologists in 1924 and according to its website, it is the largest private not-for-profit funding source for cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease research next to the federal government

What fundraising have you helped do in the last year that has been done (accomplished) in a completely different way than before for your organization. Feel free to share it with us. Best of luck!

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.