Latest Dutchess County Scam Answered with Warning from Local Sheriff’s

While the holiday season is considered to be one of if not the happiest time of the year, it can also be a dangerous time for some. That potential for danger comes from the fact that people everywhere increase in their spending habits for the season with the buying of gifts, food and much more in anticipation and celebration of the holidays.

The increase of people buying different goods, gifts and products means that would be scammers have ample opportunity to take any individual and potentially make them their next victim. This brings us to present day where the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning about scammers and a new scam that has arisen in Dutchess County.

New Scam and a Warning From the Sheriff's

Scams are unfortunately nothing necessarily new here in the Hudson Valley. The latest scam going on in the Dutchess County area was addressed and detailed by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and it also came with tips on how to avoid being a scammers next victim.

In the press release issued by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, it states that scammers are operating a scheme where they ask prospective victims to participate in a United States Postal Service (USPS) survey. The perpetrators of the scam send their victims a "fake, but official looking letter from the USPS". For what it is worth, these scammers definitely produced a convincing looking fake.

Victim's are told that they have been selected to help provide better service by participating in the survey. Victim's in the directions are told that in order to participate, they will need to cash a bank check that comes with the letter, followed by step-by-step instructions on what to do with the money.

The press release goes on to state that currently the Sheriff’s Office has one report of someone receiving this letter. Fortunately, that person recognized it as a scam before cashing the check or giving any money. If anyone receives a letter like the one accompanying this release they are urged to not follow any of the instructions and contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 845-486-3820.

Sheriff's Tips to Avoid Scams

In the same press release, the Sheriff's Office also list a number of tips that can help anyone avoid from becoming a victim in this scam or others. The tips are as follows....

If you receive correspondence from someone that you don’t know asking for money but instructing you to keep the matter confidential and not inform anyone about it, it’s most likely a scam.

Legitimate law enforcement would not attempt to satisfy a warrant or make promises to avoid prosecution by soliciting money.

If you receive an email about an order you didn’t place or asking you to send money call the company using a legitimate number. DO NOT follow the instructions in the email, click on any links in the email, or call the number provided in the email.

follow the instructions in the email, click on any links in the email, or call the number provided in the email. If someone asks you to purchase merchandise, transfer money, provide bank information, or enter a code given to you by them use caution as it is likely a scam.

Do not meet up with someone that you don’t know; if you’re asked to do this it is surely a scam, and it is very dangerous as well.

If you’re contacted by someone you don’t know asking for money, for any reason, that’s a signal that it’s most likely a scam.

If someone calls you and tells you that a relative has been hurt or is in jail, confirm it first before sending any money. Call other relatives or a legitimate law enforcement agency for confirmation before any money is sent. If they’re posing as a relative, try and contact that relative for confirmation.

Sending money overseas is especially risky; use extreme caution .

. Ask the person for their call back number and ask to speak to their supervisor to confirm the info; if it’s a scam they will most likely hang up at this point and the number they give you will be bogus.

If the person is telling you that a loved one is in the hospital or jail, find out which one and contact the institution yourself to confirm.

If a loved one has recently passed away be wary; in some cases perpetrators have even preyed on victims by searching through the obituaries and calling surviving loved ones. If you get calls from people you don’t know soon after someone passes away, be careful and confirm it before you send any money.

In some cases someone will call and tell the victim that they’ve won money, but to “process the claim” they need to first send money. Beware this is most definitely a scam and don’t send any money – you should never have to pay money to claim a prize. If it seems too good to be true, it most likely is.

If there’s any doubt about a phone call/email/letter you’ve received contact the Sheriff’s Office before sending any money .

. Scams tend to increase during the holiday season, be especially alert for them during those times.

The press release concludes with one final warning and that is that if anyone does participate in scams like these and actually does send the scammers money, it becomes "very difficult and most times impossible" to get that money back.

