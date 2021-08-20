An investigation is underway following a crash in Dutchess County on Thursday afternoon. An apparent traffic stop on the Taconic State Parkway led to the unidentified driver fleeing the scene and then crashing their vehicle.

In a press release from the New York State Police Newsroom/Troop K in Poughkeepsie, a New York State Police trooper stopped a vehicle suspected of speeding on the Taconic State Parkway in East Fishkill at approximately 1:30pm yesterday afternoon, Thursday August 19th.

While questioning was underway from the NY State Trooper, the driver then took off from the Taconic State Parkway location they were stopped, exiting the parkway, and then headed eastbound on Rt. 52, police say.

Troopers were in pursuit of the vehicle when it eventually drove off the road and struck a tree in the area of 52 and Overhill Road. It was at this time the driver attempted to flee the scene, but was taken into custody by the officers.

It was reported that after the driver was then apprehended by police and then lost consciousness. The drive was then transported by helicopter to Westchester Medical center for treatment, current condition has not been disclosed.

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing, and updates will be provided when they become available. The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

