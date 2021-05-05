Dutchess County Paving Season Underway: Where to Expect Delays

The warmer weather has arrived for the most part in the Hudson Valley, and that means DPW crews will be out repairing the roadways. Here's where you can expect to see crews working and possibly run into a delay due to paving.

This week, the Dutchess County Department of Public Works kicks off its annual road paving and project season, as they begin work on nearly 20-miles of road improvements on Dutchess County roadways including paving, milling, and repairing the shoulders of roadways and applying pavement overlays that will continue through the summer and spring months.

Down to business, where are you going to see crews out working where you'll need to use caution and might run into some disruptions to your commute? This week, the Dutchess County DPW crews will be out in the Town of Clinton working on a mile and a half of Clinton Corners Road and Hollow Road doing Mill and fill shoulder work near Hiberina Road.

This week, you'll also run into crews in the Town of Washinton as they begin working on over two miles of roadway to fill shoulder work on Shunpike Road between CR98 NYS 44.

When you see crews out working, be mindful, and slow down while you're in or around work sites, and obey speed limits, and follow directions from flaggers. The DPW crews throughout the Hudson Valley do amazing work keeping our roadways safe to travel.

In Dutchess County, next week you can expect to see crews working on roads in the Towns of Dover, Stanford, and Lagrange. For more details on work being down to Dutchess County roadways, visit the Dutchess County government site.

