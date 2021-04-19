Do You Have Unwanted or Expired Medications?

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is encouraging Dutchess County residents to participate in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day that is occurring this weekend.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is this Saturday, April 24. The county executive urged all residents to dispose of all unwanted, unneeded or expired prescription drugs safely and anonymously at any of the 11 permanent drop-off locations at law enforcement facilities throughout Dutchess County.

This Saturday, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and the Dutchess County STOP-DWI Program will host drive-thru locations for residents to come and drop off unused medication. You can drop off at the following locations:

Home Depot parking lot, at 3470 North Road (Route) 9 Poughkeepsie

Walgreens parking lot, at 704 Freedom Plains Road, LaGrange

J.H. Ketcham Fire House, at 3133 Route 22, Dover Plains

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said:

As we celebrate Earth Day this week, National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day offers residents a chance to clean out their medicine cabinets and while protecting our environment and keeping our community safe by ensuring these medications don’t fall into the hands of those who might abuse them. I urge residents to utilize this opportunity to keep our community safe this Saturday, as well as our secure medication drop-off boxes throughout Dutchess County, which are available year-round

The following drop-off locations are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week:

Dutchess County Law Enforcement Center, at 108 Parker Avenue, Poughkeepsie

New York State Police, Troop K Headquarters, at 2541 Route 44, Salt Point

City of Beacon Police Department, at 1 Municipal Plaza, Beacon

East Fishkill Police Department, at 2468 Route 52, Hopewell Junction

Hyde Park Police Department, at 3 Cardinal Road, Hyde Park

Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, at 19 Tucker Drive, Poughkeepsie

Wappingers Falls Police Department, at 2628 South Avenue, Wappingers Falls

More information regarding National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day can be found on the DEA's website.