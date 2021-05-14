Dutchess County Park Announces Movies in the Park

Summer, warm weather, family togetherness and a great movie. Not to mention being with all of your neighbors and friends. That’s exactly how you can spend a summer evening if you head to Lagrange Park on Noxon Road in LaGrangeville for one of their Movies in the Park, and they’ve just announced the very first one of 2021.

The Town of LaGrange Parks and Recreation Department and the LaGrange Youth Baseball/Softball present the first of the Movies In the Park series on June 11, and it’s a great one. The Sandlot. Grab your lawn chairs and blankets, snacks and drinks, and kick into summer with this classic baseball movie at LaGrange Park. It’s rated PG, and it’s a great movie that the whole family can enjoy.

The movie will begin when it gets dark. There are a few rues to follow for everybody's safety and comfort. In addition to social distancing and mask wearing when you are unable to social distance, all park rules apply for this event including no dogs, no smoking of any kind and no glass bottles.

When I was a kid, there was nothing more fun than jumping in the car with the family and heading out to see a movie in the great outdoors on a warm summer night. That’s exactly the kind of thing that great memories are made of. To find out more information about the Movies in the Park Series, and to get tickets, check out the Town of Lagrange Parks and Recreation Department website.

