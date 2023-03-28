Dutchess County Boaters: Required Pre-Season Class Info for 2023
Are you a boater who is looking to get out on the water for 2023? Great! There is a long summer full of sun filled days that are spent on the lake, river or if you go that far out, the ocean.
In order to get ready for those summer days, you need to prepare. You need to make sure that your boat is ready, the cooler is stocked, the life jackets are on the boat and you, and the crew have taken your required annual boater safety class.
When and where can you take the boater safety class?
Not sure if you need to take this class? According to the Dutchess County NY Sheriffs website, the following persons will need to take it:
Any person wishing to operate a vessel who is born on or after January 1, 1983 will need a Boating Safety Certificate as of 2023. Those born on or after January 1, 1978 will need a Boating Safety Certificate beginning in 2024. All operators of motorized vessels, regardless of their age, will need a Boating Safety Certificate beginning in 2025.
When will the 2023 Boating Safety Certificate classes be held?
- Course 1: Friday, April 21, 2023 from 5:00pm – 9:0pm
Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 8:00am -12:00pm
- Course 2: Friday, April 28, 2023 from 5:00pm – 9:0pm
Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 8:00am -12:00pm
- Course 3: Friday, May 5, 2023 from 5:00pm – 9:0pm
Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 8:00am -12:00pm
- Course 4: Friday, May 19, 2023 from 5:00pm – 9:0pm
Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 8:00am -12:00pm
How much does the class cost and where is it located?
The class will be held at the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center Community Room at 108 Parker Ave (9G, Violet Ave) Poughkeepsie. The cost of the class is free, but you will need to register in advance.