Will Significant Rainfall Finally Break New York State’s Drought?

This week started off seasonably warm for June, with highs in upper 70s to low 80s. Some areas of the Hudson Valley saw scattered showers Monday night, though meteorologists say the area remains way below normal for precipitation this month.

As weather patterns begin to change as we enter the final week of June, will the area see some much needed rainfall?

Rain on the Way?

Hudson Valley Weather says that temperatures for the remainder of the week should stay in the upper 70s to low 80s by day, and in the 50s for lows. But things will change. The Weather Channel says that a chance for afternoon thunderstorms arrives by Friday, which will lead us into an unsettled pattern of weather all the way into ealry July.

TWC says in their extended outlook there should be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms every day through July 4.

See Also: What Are the Strongest Tornadoes to Ever Hit New York State?

Hudson Valley Weather says that their long-range models are projecting widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain over the next 10 days through the area, which should provide some drought relief

The National Weather Service's climate prediction center continues to call for above-average temperatures for the Hudson Valley and Northeast through September.

Poughkeepsie Rain Records

The National Weather Service says that Poughkeepsie gets an average of 41.9 inches of rain per year, with 2011 being its rainiest year with 62 inches. Poughkeepsie's record for most rainfall in one day was set October, 8, 2005, when 7.6 inches of rain fell. Extreme Weather says that 17.6 inches of rain fell during October 2005, which set the all-time monthly record.

WeiseMaxHelloween WeiseMaxHelloween loading...

New York State's All-time 24 Hour Rainfall Record

According to Weather Stern, the all-time record for rain in a 24 hour period was set August 13-14, 2014, when 13.57 inches was overserved at the Islip Macarthur Airport. records indicate that over an inch of rain fell in under 10 minutes that day (5:39 - 5;48 AM).

What makes this even more astounding was this event was not even tied to a tropical storm of any kind.

The NWS says the previous record was 11.6 inches at Tannersville, NY on August 27-28, 2011 as Hurricane Irene moved inland (The Columbus Dispatch also states that an area near Tarrytown saw the same amount of rain in 24 hours during Irene)