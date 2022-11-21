Driver Crashes Car Into Hudson Valley School Entrance

Police say an erratic driver plowed into a local Hudson Valley school over the weekend.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says officers witnessed a Hudson Valley man ramming into the entrance of a local school and online reports claim that wasn't the only target he hit in the school district over the weekend.

On Sunday morning just after 1am, Ulster County deputies say they observed a vehicle crash into the Wallkill Central School District Administration building on Route 208 in Wallkill. Police say the man attempted to leave the scene, so officers pursued the vehicle and attempted to pull it over.

According to police, the driver refused to pull over and continued to drive before crashing into a telephone pole at the intersection of Bona Ventura Avenue and Lavoletta Street in the hamlet of Wallkill.

There are photos circulating online that allegedly also show damage to both John G. Borden Middle School and Wallkill Senior High School Officials have not said whether they believe the driver was targeting local schools or if the incident they observed was even connected to the alleged damage done in the rest of the school district on Sunday night.

Deputies were able to rescue the driver after the crash and identified him as Jason D. Hepper of Walden. The 33-year-old man was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown to treat his injuries.

No more information about the incident has been revealed, but the Ulster County Sheriff's Office has announced that an investigation into the events of Sunday morning is still ongoing.

