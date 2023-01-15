Don’t Miss The Hudson Valley’s Ultimate Bourbon and Rye Experience in Fishkill, NY

Do you have a whiskey lover in your life? If you do, they will not want to miss the Hudson Valley's Ultimate Bourbon & Rye Experience.

On Saturday, January 28th, Boutique Wines, Spirits, and Ciders will become a hub for whiskey lovers. The Hudson Valley is home to some incredible distillers who have created spirits that are bursting with flavor and now is your chance to try them.

Taste Over 40 Whiskeys in Fishkill, NY

Owner of Boutique Wines, Spirits, and Ciders Paige Flori tells us that there will be over 40 whiskeys open to taste and some delicious snacks to nibble on while you sip. Guests will also get to meet distillers and reps from different distilleries. With the distillers and reps on hand, whiskey fans can find out more about their favorite beverages, like where to find it and how they're made.

Some distilleries that will be on hand include, Hillrock, MF Libations, Fort Hamilton, Albany Distilling, King's County, Bardstown, New Scotland Spirits, Sagamore Rye, and Catskill Provisions. Flori tells us more distilleries will be announced soon.

MF Libations may sound familiar as it's the beverage from the minds of Hudson Valley celebs, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan. MF Libations is made up of MF Bonfire Rye and MF Blackberry Gin and was released in the spring of 2022.

The Ultimate Bourbon and Rye Experience in the Hudson Valley

From now until January 23rd tickets will run you $120, but tickets include sampling dozens of whiskey options from all around New York and the country. Plus, you'll be able to enjoy food bites and free parking. Boutique Wines, Spirits and Ciders also add the following:

Each ticket holder will receive $20 voucher to use when you pre-order $100 or more of Whiskey. Voucher must be used 11/28.

Tickets can be purchased on the All Events website.

