Enter To Win VIP Tickets to The Dogwood Acres Family Festival

Summertime is a wonderful time for family-friendly events. The Dogwood Acres Family Festival is no exception, and we are giving away VIP tickets to the event happening July 16th-17th and 23rd-24th! Enter in to win these tickets below!

This two weekend event has activities will satisfy the interests of kids and adults alike. Each admission receives a welcome bag including treats, and coupons from Family Farm Ice Cream, Quinnz Pins, Finding Home Harms, Sweets & Treats Candy Shoppe, North Wind Bread Company, and Oak & Reed.

Activities for the weekends include:

Wagon Rides

Food an Drinks from Five Different Stations

Crafts Tents

Yard Games Yard Pong Ring Swing Giant Jenga Bounce Houses Water Balloons Hay Pyramid

Photo Ops

Playgrounds

Animals

And when the sun goes down, enjoy Fireworks and/or a Laser Light Show!

The event will also have cornhole tournaments each weekend in support of two worthwhile charities. On Saturday, July 16th, they will have their Team Toss For Alzheimer's, where each admission will give a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. there will be prize money for the top four teams. On Saturday, July 23rd, they will have their Singles Toss For Diabetes where admissions will give a donation to the American Diabetes Association. Again, there will be prize money offered to the top four teams.

The Dogwood Acres Family Festival is held at 749 Route 17M in Middletown, New York. For more information, you can visit Eventbrite, the Dogwood Acres Family Farm Website, or call at (845) 344-0330.

This event is brought to you by Dogwood Acres Family Farm, in collaboration with Quinnz Pins, Finding Home Farms, Family Farm Ice Cream, Pure Entertainment, Echo Entertainment, North Wind Bread Company, Oak & Reed, and Sweets & Treats Candy Shoppe.