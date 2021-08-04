We love to support local organizations that do great work for our furry friends of the Hudson Valley, that's why we wanted to share this info about an active animal rescue based out of Wappingers Falls that could use our help.

C.A.R.E., Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County, are currently looking for donations, specifically, of dog toys. They have recently been taking in more and more rescues, and that means more pups that need toys to play with.

According to a post on their facebook page, they are looking for any old or used dog toys that pet owners are looking to get rid of - balls, toys, bones, Kong/filler toys - any/all of it would be appreciated, and you know their furry friends would appreciate your generosity, too! In addition to dog toys, canned and dry dog food donations would be especially helpful. They even have an amazon wishlist if you wanted to take your donation a step further .

A bit of background on C.A.R.E., they are a no kill non-profit organization that strives to save as many animals from euthanasia as possible. They work closely with other like-minded organizations to rehab animals and help find them forever homes. They relocated to their new Wappingers Falls shelter location in April of 2020, but weren't able to operate under normal adoption procedures due to COVID. A few months back we let you know they were opening their doors to the public to approved adopters

Now that they're up and running, and seemingly, at a pretty full house, this is the perfect opportunity to give back to an organization that does so much for the animals of the Hudson Valley.

