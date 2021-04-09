Do You Know How to Install a Child Car Seat?

As a parent, you will do anything to protect your child. I remember triple-checking the car seat for my baby's first ride home. Do you know how to correctly install a child's car seat?

I remember reading the instruction manual when I installed my first child's car seat. This is a strange occurrence, because who needs an instructional manual, but I felt this was a good time to pay attention to it. I had that thing installed so well, any expert would be proud.

It turns out that it would come in handy, as when my oldest daughter was roughly one month old, we were on Route 9 by Barnes and Noble stopped at a red light when we were rear-ended by a 27-year old city born individual who was new to driving, and was taking Daddy's car for a joy ride. Luckily, my daughter was unaffected by the crash, and I like to think it was because I took the time to ensured her seat was installed correctly.

The Stae Police hold events frequently where they will check your child's seat to ensure it's installed correctly. The state police along with the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is hosting a child safety seat event by appointment only at 36 Mechanic Street, Amenia, NY, 12501, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

During this event, child safety seat technicians will be on hand to assist with the installation of your child’s safety seat and answer any questions you may have. It is well worth it to make sure your child's seat is installed correctly, I know from experience.

To make an appointment for this event please contact Sergeant Anderson at (845) 677-7331 or email ktraffic@troopers.ny.gov.

KEEP READING: 50 activities to keep kids busy this summer