I'm a very habitual person and have an addictive personality, so I'm all about routines. When it comes to the weekend, there are certain things I find myself doing. Do you have a weekend routine?

It doesn't matter if you're married, single, living by yourself, or have a roommate, there are certain things that every person prefers to do on the weekends. For a long time, when the kids were babies, we would each get a day to sleep in on the weekend, and the other would get up with the kids. That got old pretty quick, but at least we had one day where we could catch a few extra moments of much-needed sleep.

Now, years later, kids are older and we get a new weekend routine. Saturday is usually the day where we get breakfast sandwiches from one of the local delis. If you don't know what BECSPK means, we can't friends, sorry, I don't make the rules. What kind of parent would I be, if I didn't allow my children to know the pure deliciousness of bacon egg, and cheese on a hard roll, with salt pepper, ketchup.

It only makes sense that my weekend routine revolves around food, but it's become something my kids look forward to, and I'm not one to turn down a BECSPK. It's almost like Saturday morning was went for a trip to the deli for a fatty, salty, gooey, delicious, mouth-watering, breakfast sandwich on a roll only hours old. I can almost taste it.

What's your weekend routine? There has to be one thing that you do each weekend without fail. Leave your comments below.

