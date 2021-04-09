Rockers Mourn the Loss of Iconic Rapper DMX

Iconic rapper DMX died today (April 9) after being admitted to a New York hospital with an emergency health issue on April 2, reportedly suffering an overdose which resulted in a heart attack. Members of the rock and metal community have publicly mourned the loss of the influential figure, who was just 50 years old.

DMX (birth name Earl Simmons) was born in Mount Vernon, New York, on Dec. 18, 1970 and rose to prominence during the late '90s and on through the 2000s and into the following decade. He released a total of eight studio albums and spawned enduring hits such as "X Gon' Give It To Ya," "Where the Hood At," "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" and "Party Up (Up in Here)."

The two-time American Music Award winner was also nominated for three Grammys and five MTV Music Awards. Five of the rapper's albums have been certified platinum by the RIAA as well: It's Dark and Hell Is Hot (1998), Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood (1998), ...And Then There Was X (1999), The Great Depression (2001) and Grand Champ (2003).

Members of Rage Against the Machine, Body Count, Living Colour and more mourned the loss on Twitter. View what they had to say below.

Loudwire extends condolences to the Simmons family and all who counted DMX as a friend and influence. Rest in peace.

