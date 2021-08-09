Did The Buffalo Bills Just Tease a Return to The Red Helmets and 90s Uniforms?

I'm a very unique age for a Buffalo Bills fan. I'm in my early 30s and started watching the team in 1999-2000...just when the 17-year playoff drought began.

Luckily, these last two seasons have been amazing and it's very cool that the success is coming with the white helmets, which is what the Bills wore in the 70s and 80s, when the team had some lows as an organization.

I did see the very tail end of the red helmets and 90s red, white and blue uniforms. The Bills last season wearing them was in 2001 and there's been a growing feeling that the Bills would be going back to them; at least for an alternate helmet option in 2022, since the NFL made a new rule, allowing teams to wear more than one helmet starting next season.

But it seems as if the Bills are adding fuel to the hype when it comes to the red helmets and 90s unis. The Bills official Instagram account posted wide receiver Stefon Diggs wearing the throwbacks in an awesome photo and all I can say is...wow!

If I had to guess, the Bills will be bringing back the old red helmets on an alternate basis, at the very least, especially since so many fans are clamoring for them.

I mean, they could go back permanently, since it's been 10 years since the switch back to the white helmets, but we shall see,.

