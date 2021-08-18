This Map Shows How Buffalo Says ‘Hello’ Vs. Everyone Else In America

It's safe to say that most of America says "hello" or "goodbye" in the standard way. You know, simply saying "hello" or "hi" when greeting someone and when it's time to say goodbye, it's usually "goodbye" or "see you later."

But if you've spent significant time in Buffalo, then you know there is only one way to say "goodbye" and that is "GO BILLS."

I was on Twitter the other day and I found a map that perfectly summed up how Buffalo says "hello" vs. the rest of America.

It should be noted that this is also how Western New York says "goodbye."

In fact, it's so popular now that you almost feel offended when someone doesn't say "Go Bills" to you when saying goodbye or hello.

Does anyone know if anyone else does this in America or is it truly just Western New York? For instance, do people in Seattle say, "Go Seahawks" when they greet or say goodbye to one another? I mean, maybe they do, but it can't be to the level that we do here with the Buffalo Bills.

If you remember last year, Bills quarterback Josh Allen told America how Buffalo said "goodbye" after the Bills victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football at Highmark Stadium.

Go Bills.

The Top 15 Pizza Places in Buffalo

MORE: Some of the Memes & Tweets That Have Made Us Laugh (and Maybe Think)

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)