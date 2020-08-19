‘Destructive Invasive Pest’ From Asia Spotted All Over New York

A "destructive invasive pest" from Asia has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.

The Spotted Lanternfly, an invasive species, was just found on Staten Island, the DEC confirms. Several live, adult SLF was discovered by State Parks staff in Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve.

In the past, several individual adult SLF have been found in counties across New York including Delaware, Albany, Yates, Westchester, Suffolk, New York, Kings, Monroe, Chemung, Erie, Ontario, Ulster, Nassau, Sullivan and Orange, the DEC reports.

The destructive pest from Asia feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, according to the DEC. It also impacts forest health and recreational activities.

The Spotted Lanternfly can jump and fly short distances. It is often spread from human activity. They often hitch rides to new areas when they lay their eggs on vehicles, firewood, outdoor furniture, stone, or other items, according to the DEC.

According to the DEC, spotted lanternflies are at first black with white spots before turning red when they become adults. They start to appear as early as April and begin to appear as adults in July. They are one inch long with eye-catching wings. Their forewings are gray and black, hindwings red with black spots and the upper portions are dark with a white stripe.

If you believe you've found spotted lanternfly in New York the DEC would like your help. You can help by: