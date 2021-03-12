Denzel Washington to Film Movie at Popular Hudson Valley Diner

Next week customers at a popular Hudson Valley diner won't be able to order their favorite breakfast because the restaurant will be closed for filming.

Denzel Washington is currently working on the film Journal for Jordan. The movie tells the true story of Sgt. Charles Monroe King, who was killed in action in Baghdad. Before his death, King decided to write a journal for his son in case he didn't make it back alive. The diary includes instructions on living a good life and serves as a guidebook for the child who had to face growing up without his dad.

Washington is taking a break from being in front of the camera for this film, concentrating on his role as director. Black Panther actor, Michael B. Jordan will be playing the lead role of Charles Monroe King.

In January Denzel Washington was spotted in the Hudson Valley scouting out locations for the film. According to Lohud, the Oscar-winning actor settled on Sparky's Diner in Garnerville.

Google Maps

The Rockland County diner is a local favorite and has actually been featured in several other major motion pictures and television shows. You may recognize the building from its appearances in True Story, produced by Brad Pitt and starring Johan Hill and James Franco. The diner also popped up in Billions, Rise and Ben is Back, a 2018 drama starring Julia Roberts.

Washington returns to the diner this week to film scenes. It's unclear which actors will be involved in the shooting. While you may catch a glimpse of the action if you happen to be driving by on Ramapo Rd, those hoping to be a part of movie magic are out of luck. The diner will be closed to the public during filming.

