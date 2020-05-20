With touring shut down around the globe, the lack of live music has left a void in the life of headbangers everywhere. But Twisted Sister's Dee Snider never took it before and still isn't gonna take it, which is why he's offering up the live experience by way of his For The Love of Metal Live solo album and concert film. As an added bonus, the singer released a video for the new song "Prove Me Wrong" too.

The live release is an extension of 2018's For the Love of Metal solo record, which was recorded after Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta threw down the gauntlet, challenging Snider to collaborate on a new album. "Prove Me Wrong" continues in the vein of this record, which found Snider's planting his foot in the present with a modern metal assault.

"'Prove Me Wrong' are words that I've thought in my head since the day I began rocking," confessed the singer. "I had a monster chip on my shoulder," he continued, "and dared the world to knock it off... nobody ever could. At this point in my career I thought I'd let everybody in on what has kept be going all these many years. Prove me wrong!"

Watch the music video below.

Commenting on For the Love of Metal Live, which comes out July 31 on Napalm Records, Snider encouragingly stated, "While live entertainment has been curtailed for now, we cannot let the spirit of live entertainment die within us."

"Any music I’ve ever loved and listened to, I always imagine what it would be like live," the frontman went on, recollecting his own experience and connection with live recordings. "When I was young and couldn't go to shows, all I had was what I thought the bands would be like live. We must keep our desire to see and hear the great new music out there in concert, because that's its true habitat," added Snider, concluding, "Bands on stage with fans cheering them on in the audience is the way the rock gods intended it to be."

Pre-order For the Love of Metal Live here and view all the details about the release further below.

Dee Snider, "Prove Me Wrong" Music Video

Dee Snider, For the Love of Metal Live Album Art + Track Listing

Napalm Records

01. "Lies Are a Business"

02. "Tomorrow’s No Concern"

03. "You Can’t Stop Rock ’N’ Roll"

04. "The Beast"

05. "American Made"

06. "Under the Blade"

07. "The Kids Are Back"

08. "Become the Storm"

09. "We’re Not Gonna Take It"

10. "I Am the Hurricane"

11. "Burn In Hell"

12. "I Wanna Rock"

13. "For the Love of Metal"

14. "Highway To Hell"

15. "Ready to Fall" *

16. "The Fire Still Burns" *

17. "Roll Over You" *

18. "Prove Me Wrong"

* available on digital album only

DVD/Blu-Ray Track Listing

1. "Lies Are A Business"

2. Pain of Traveling (Interview)

3. "Tomorrow's No Concern"

4. "You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll"

5. New Record (Interview)

6. "The Beast"

7. "American Made"

8. "Under The Blade"

9. Song Writing (Interview)

10. "The Kids Are Back"

11. "Become The Storm"

12. "We're Not Gonna Take It"

13. WNGTI (Interview)

14. "I Am The Hurricane"

15. "Burn In Hell"

16. Rock of Ages (Interview)

17. "I Wanna Rock"

18. "For The Love Of Meta"l

19. AC/DC (Interview)

20. "Highway To Hell"

21. Credits

22. "Ready To Fall" (Bonus Track)

23. "The Fire Still Burns" (Bonus Track)

24. "Roll Over You" (Bonus Track)

25. Suzette (Interview)

26. Hearing (Interview)

27. Strangeland (Interview)

28. Lemmy (Interview)