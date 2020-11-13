DCC 49th Annual Holiday Craft Fair Goes Virtual

As we approached the fall, and now the Thanksgiving holiday, it’s clear that coronavirus is still very much a thing. We were all hoping that it would be a thing of the past, but it’s not. And I've been wondering what would happen with the Dutchess Community College Holiday Craft Fair, which has been going on during Thanksgiving weekend for almost 50 years. It's a long time tradition, and I was worried that it would have to be canceled. I'm happy to report that it looks like it’s happening, but it's not happening the same way as it has in the past.

This year, the DCC Craft Fair is going virtual. And I think it’s going to be great. It’s a chance for you to get a head start on your holiday shopping by purchasing one of a kind gifts for family and friends. How is it going to work? On the weekend of Friday, Nov. 27 at 10AM - Sunday, Nov. 29 at 4PM, you can log in to Facebook to see posts about your favorite vendors, watch videos of how artwork is made, check out some Black Friday deals and have your gift safely shipped to your home in time for this holiday season. And you don't even have to leave the house. Pretty convenient.

The Dutchess Community College Virtual Craft Fair is free to attend, and you can shop from the comfort and safety of your own home. It’s also a good way to support local and small businesses. For more information, check out the DCC Virtual Craft fair facebook page.