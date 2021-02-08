How You Can Help an Aspiring Hudson Valley Musician

It’s been almost a year since our world changed due to coronavirus, and it’s affected us in ways we never thought possible. Especially hurt in this global pandemic has been the various organizations that depend on fundraisers. Luckily, we’ve learned to embrace virtual performances and fundraisers, and here’s another one to tell you about. And this one could make a big difference for a college student.

The first Virtual Benefit to support the DCC Academy of Music Scholarship Program will be on Saturday, Feb. 20, from 7PM - 8:15PM. It will be an evening of entertainment and friendship to support students who receive scholarships from the Academy of Music. Proceeds from this virtual benefit will raise money for future scholarship students' awards and programming at the Academy of Music. The benefit will feature musical performances from the students and teachers, a silent auction, balloon pop raffle, and a glimpse into the musical journeys of Academy Of Music scholarship students.

Music can be a lifesaver for some teens, and the opportunity to study at the Academy of Music on a scholarship is the chance if a lifetime. How great would it feel to know that you had some part in making a difference in the life of a future musician?

Admission is only $15 per household, and you can get them right here. To learn more about the Virtual Benefit for the Academy of Music Scholarship Program, contact DCC Academy of Music Associate Chair Laura G. Doe at (845) 431-8916 or visit the event facebook page.