David Duchovny’s ‘Out-of-This-World’ Apartment Listed For $7.5 Million

David Duchovny is selling his New York City bachelor pad that he's owned since 2012. It's in the ultra swanky Ardsley building on the 19th floor. The Ardsley is a very high-end "white glove" building for the rich and famous. This area in Central Park West has apartments owned by several other celebrities like Dustin Hoffman, Bruce Willis, Donald Sutherland, Bono, and Steven Spielberg....just to name a few.

So if you have an extra $7.5 million laying around for an amazing apartment with an unbelievable view of Central Park you need to check out this apartment.

David Duchovny, famous for The X-Files and Californication, bought the apartment in 2012 with his wife Tea Leoni. The couple divorced a couple of years later and Duchovney kept the apartment as his bachelor pad since.

David Duchovny's Out Of This World Apartment Is On The Market

Albany Condo With The Most Amazing View