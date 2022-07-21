Dave Portnoy Needs to Stop Ignoring This Poughkeepsie Pizza

Poughkeepsie, New York is located about 79 miles north of Manhattan. It might be a place that most New York City residents have heard of but it might not be on their radar unless they are passing through. Poughkeepsie pizza should put us on the map especially if it is award winning.

Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports is an expert on pizza but he is continuing to ignore some of the best pizza in the world and it's right in Poughkeepsie, New York. A few months back, Hudson & Packard was rated the second best pan pizza in the world at the International Pizza Expo. They specialize in Detroit style pizza and have quickly taken the Hudson Valley by storm with the unique offering.

I'm from Michigan so I know how good Detroit style pizza is and Portnoy most likely knows this as well because his Alma Mater was the University of Michigan (go blue). According to his Twitter page, Portnoy has recently finished a Canadian pizza review tour.

It is totally possible for him to hit up Poughkeepsie with little inconvenience.

Dave, it's located at 29 Academy Street if you're up to it.

Like Carson once anointed comedians, Dave Portnoy has the power to anoint local pizza places with his One Bite Pizza Review and he should really do a tour of the Hudson Valley. Last year, Dave Portnoy was close as he reviewed a couple of different restaurants in Rhinebeck, New York.

