Megadeth's Dave Mustaine seems to have an affinity for TikTok, the video-sharing social platform where he frequently posts quick clips he doesn't share anywhere else. Last month, the heavy metal figurehead did just that with a seconds-long short of him exuberantly imitating Led Zeppelin icon Robert Plant's signature yowl.

In the video, while looking down at the camera as his long hair drapes across his head, the Megadeth singer and guitarist animatedly mines Plant's falsetto vocalization in "Immigrant Song," the 1970 Led Zeppelin III opener that continues to be classic rock staple.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

"AAAAAHHH!" was the only explanation Mustaine provided in the clip's description.

The video was posted to TikTok on July 5. But Mustaine has yet to follow it up with another video, as of this writing. Mustaine is also on Cameo, the app where users can pay a fee to have a participating celebrity send a personalized video message to themselves or others.

Meanwhile, Megadeth's 16th studio album, The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!, comes out next month. Starting this Friday (Aug. 19), the band hits the road with Five Finger Death Punch on a huge trek that cuts across North America into October. Get tickets here.

Last year, Plant released his second collaborative album with bluegrass and country singer Alison Krauss, Raise the Roof. It follows their 2007 effort, Raising Sand. The two are currently touring in the U.S. together.

Incredibly, Plant said in a recent Los Angeles Times interview that he doesn't take care of his voice. "I just go out and sing," he explained. "I know a guy from a famous band that Alison's quite friendly with … who creates a complete hullabaloo backstage."

Plant continued, "I was back there one time and he was making such a bloody noise. I said, 'Why are you doing that?' He said, 'I'm warming up.' I said, 'Well, you won't have anything left by the time you get there."

Maybe "Immigrant Song" is Mustaine's warmup.

Dave Mustaine's TikTok Video - July 5, 2022

Led Zeppelin, "Immigrant Song" (1970)