Foo Fighters bandleader Dave Grohl has revealed why he'd never leave the group to launch a solo career. Though the reason is not necessarily surprising.

It's because he still enjoys being in the band.

That's what it came down to for the 53-year-old rocker and former Nirvana member when asked the question during a recent press call. The musician was on the line to discuss Foo Fighters' new horror-comedy movie, Studio 666, which opened over the weekend.

Grohl tells Sky News, "The premise is based on a lot of really hilarious rock 'n' roll cliches and stereotypes, right? The lead singer that wants to go solo and is at a creative war with his own band. Some lead singers do exactly that. That's something I would never wish to do because I actually like being in the Foo Fighters."

He continues, "In the movie, I have writer's block and I start losing my mind and we have these crazy, screaming, murderous arguments."

In reality, however, Grohl adds that when the Foos make a record, "Honestly, we stroll into the studio, we usually have too much material, and we spend a couple of weeks, a couple of months, just kind of playing our instruments and laughing hysterically. … We still enjoy what we do and each other."

But while the rocker wouldn't wish to leave his band, Grohl still has worked on several other projects and been a part of acts outside of the Foo Fighters over the years, including Probot, Queens of the Stone Age, Them Crooked Vultures and several others.

Studio 666, directed by BJ McDonnell, was made in secret over the pandemic. It stars the Foo Fighters plus comedians Whitney Cummings, Will Forte and Jeff Garlin. In the film, the band battles a supernatural force within the house where they're recording an album.

The premise emerged around three years ago, as Foo Fighters were preparing to record their 10th album, 2021's Medicine at Midnight. Grohl rented a house to write and demo songs, and the band ended up recording there. He then got a call from a friend who pitched him the "ridiculous idea" for a movie.

Grohl recalls, "I thought, well, hold on a second, we already have the house. We might as well just set up some cameras once we're done with the record and make a really low-budget slasher flick."

Last year, the Foo Fighters frontman further explained the movie's origins in a statement. "After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts," he said, "it was finally time to take it to the next level — a full-length feature horror-comedy film."

Over the last few weeks, Grohl has shared many entertaining anecdotes while promoting the movie. He recently discussed the best way for bands to promote themselves, talked about faking a Foo Fighters breakup, saluted Pantera and honored the late Mark Lanegan.

Watch the trailer for Studio 666 below.

Foo Fighters, Studio 666 Trailer