Cutest Fair Event Returns in August to Rhinebeck, New York

By now you know that the 176th Dutchess County Fair is on the calendar for Tuesday, August 23rd through Sunday, August 28th, 2022 at the fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, New York. Every day at the fair there is great entertainment. They have shows booked at the Grandstand every day of the fair including the rodeo with the All American Rodeo Company on Saturday and Sunday.

This week, the fair announced another fan-favorite event returning to the fair for 2022. It will be held in front of the Grandstand on Sunday, August 28th at 1 PM. Don't miss the Return of the Stick Pony Rodeo. This could be billed as one of the fair's cutest events.

Stick Pony Rodeo Returns to the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck, NY

Boys and Girls ages 4 through 7 compete for bragging rights and prizes on their trusty Stick Ponies. there are four events that include barrel racing, steer roping, bronco riding, and of course bull riding. This event is free to enter and free to watch with fair admission.

How to Enter the Stick Pony Rodeo in Rhinebeck, NY

If you have a child that is in that age group and you would like them to be part of this Dutchess County Fair tradition enter them at dutche.fairwire.com. Make sure when you enter them you include their stick pony's name. Entries close for this event on August 23rd, 2022 at 12 noon. No worries if you don't have a pony one can be provided but it must be returned to the fair after the competition.

Kids are encouraged to dress up in their favorite cowboy and cowgirl gear. There will be a prize for the best-dressed cowboy and cowgirl. Other prizes include a Rosette and a gift voucher for a free t-shirt from the fair souvenir booth. Also, all participants will receive a ribbon.

Make your Own Stick Pony for the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck, NY

