Cuomo Wants These 31 New York Counties To Wears Masks Again

Gov. Cuomo is requesting local governments in 31 New York counties, including most of the Hudson Valley, make residents wear a mask.

Last week, the CDC recommended fully vaccinated New Yorkers start wearing masks indoors again, in places where the transmission rate of COVID is high or substantial.

As a state, the CDC says New York has "substantial" levels of COVID transmission. The CDC deems the infection rate is "high" or "substantial" when there are 50 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, or when the positivity rate is higher than five percent.

The CDC released a map broken down by county in New York. A growing number of counties in the Hudson Valley and New York State are considered to have a "substantial" rate of infection.

Below are the counties are New York the CDC deems to have "high" or "substantial" COVID infection rates:

Dutchess County

Orange County

Ulster County

Sullivan County

Putnam County

Westchester County

Columbia County

Albany County

Schenectady County

Saratoga County

Rensselaer County

Schoharie County

Erie County

Niagra County

Monroe County

Wayne County

Ontario County

Cayuga County

Thompkins County

Seneca County

Onondaga County

Lewis County

Otsego County

Montgomery County

Chenango County

Warren County

Kings County

Nassau County

Suffolk County

Queens County

Bronx County

New York County

On Monday, Gov. Cuomo said local governments should follow the updated CDC's recommendation on masks.

"Local governments follow the CDC's mask guidance," Cuomo said. "It is up to the local governments, CDC doesn't mandate, local governments do. The state has strongly recommended (masks), but it's up to the local governments."

Right now, Gov. Cuomo can't mandate masks because a state of emergency is no longer in effect in New York.

"We're not there. So it's up to the local governments. Local governments, you should adopt the CDC mask guidance," Cuomo repeated. "Learn the lesson from last year, don't deny reality. People are going to be upset, no matter what you do. So show leadership and do it and save lives."

