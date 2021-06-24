Cuomo Suddenly Ends Popular Drinking Law in New York

Everyone’s favorite rule from the COVID-19 pandemic is set to end.

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the State of Emergency for New York State will expire on Thursday, June 24, 2021. This is the same State of Emergency New York State has been under since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Because of this, any rules and regulations created because of the State of Emergency are set to end when that does. This includes the popular to-go alcohol and cocktail program.

According to the New York State Liquor Authority, the to-go alcohol program will expire after Thursday, June 24, 2021. Meaning as of Friday, June 25, 2021, to-go alcohol and cocktails will no longer be permitted to licensees in New York State.

This sudden end to the program comes just over a month after the program was extended in May 2021. Cuomo announced on June 7, 2021, that the to-go alcohol law would be extended 30 days. This was a temporary measure, according to his COVID-19 press briefing that day. However, June 24, 2021, is not 30 days after June 7, 2021.

The notice on the State Liquor Authority’s website reads:

The Governor today announced that the emergency declaration that began last March will expire after June 2 4; as a result, all associated executive orders will be extinguished at that time. This will mean the end of the temporary to-go and delivery privileges for bars, restaurants, and manufacturers, and the resumption of those privileges only as they exist under the law, e.g., on premises retailers may sell beer, cider, and mead to go or for delivery, and manufacturers may generally make sales only to persons physically at the premises.