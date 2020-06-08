After looking at the data, global experts have declared the Hudson Valley can enter Phase 2 of the COVID-19 reopening.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed it's been 100 days since the first confirmed COVID-19 case in new York State and he's proud of New Yorkers for bending the curve.

"No one knew how fast we would be able to control the virus. It all depended on what we all did. I’m so proud of how New Yorkers responded. When things are tough, New Yorkers are tougher," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said for four straight days only about 1 percent of New Yorkers getting tested for COVID-19 tested positive out of over 261,000 tests.

He said the numbers prove the state can continue the reopening process, but notes it will be stalled if the numbers go back up.

He then confirmed the Mid-Hudson region will enter Phase 2 of the four-phased reopening process on Tuesday. The Mid-Hudson Region is made up of Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties. Long Island will enter Phase 2 on Wednesday.

Phase 2 means businesses like retailers and car dealerships, hair salons and barbershops can reopen, with proper safety protocols in place. Restaurants and bars can also reopen for outdoor dining, with social distancing and offices can allow 50 percent of its workforce to return to the office.

"New Yorkers did what many experts said was impossible in 100 days. New Yorkers bent the curve by being smart. We are celebrating, we are back, great! Stay smart. Look at facts around us. Other states are going up. Californa the numbers are going up, Florida the numbers are going up. Look at what happened when they reopened. That is the cautionary tale," Cuomo said. "You have to stay smart after the reopening. If you don't you will see a spike. That' is the last thing we want."

Cuomo said the state guidelines to slowly reopen is working and will continue to work if residents continue to practice social distancing.

In the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody, Cuomo said he will sign police reform bills which are expected to be passed by the New York State legislature in the near future.