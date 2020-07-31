Over 30 New York bars lost its liquor licenses in the past few days for allegedly violating coronavirus-related regulations.

On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state has suspended liquor licenses for 7 bars, five in New York City, one in Westchester County and one in Erie County, after finding allegedly egregious violations of pandemic-related Executive Orders.

On Wednesday night, the state's multi-agency task force, led by the State Police and State Liquor Authority, conducted 835 compliance checks and documented violations at 41 establishments.

"The rising rate of infection among young people and the issue of crowded bars is not unique to New York -- the World Health Organization has warned about it, states all across the country are dealing with it, and even the President has said young people should avoid bars -- but we are taking decisive action in the Empire State to make sure it does not undermine our progress against the coronavirus," Cuomo said

Cuomo also announced this week the state has suspended the liquor licenses of 24 other New York bars for allegedly violating COVID-19 rules during compliance checks conducted in the past week.

"The Governor has implemented smart, data driven rules to reopen New York State, and they will be aggressively enforced. The health and safety of New Yorkers should be everyone's priority, and we will continue to weed out those who are not taking this pandemic seriously," State Liquor Authority Chair Vincent Bradley said in a press release.

Below is information on why each business had its liquor license suspended, according to the New York State Liquor Authority:

Seven establishments were issued emergency orders of summary suspension from the State Liquor Authority Board following a meeting on July 30th:

"Atlantic Bar" at 84 Croton Avenue in Ossining

The SLA received a referral from the Village of Ossining Police Department regarding an incident at the establishment on July 24th. On that date, officers observed several patrons congregating outside, with the front door to the business locked. Officers had the owner open the front door, where they observed numerous patrons inside drinking and mingling with no facial coverings and no food being served.

"The Village Line" at 1809 Kenmore Avenue in Kenmore

On July 24th, in response to complaints that the premises does not serve food, an SLA investigator entered the tavern and observed three patrons seated at the bar drinking alcohol without food. After requesting a menu from an employee, the investigator was told he could go next door for pizza and bring it back to the bar -- an admission that no food was available. The tavern was charged with violating Executive Order 202.52 for serving alcohol without food, in addition to a charge of "non bona fide" for not having food available, which has been a requirement of all licensed taverns dating back to 1964.

"Hi Life Bar & Grill" at 477 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan

On July 29th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed patrons seated and being served inside, under a permanent structure, in violation of the NYS Department of Health's interim guidance for outdoor service.

"Bar Tabac" at 128 Smith Street in Brooklyn

On July 24th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed seven employees without facial coverings, including the premises' manager, a bartender, the host, and four members of the kitchen staff. The licensee was well aware of the requirements, with prior violations of the Governor's Executive Orders in June.

"Republic" at 33-29 Astoria Boulevard in Astoria

On July 24th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed the premises open and operating at 12:30 am, in violation of New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service, and with a large number of patrons consuming alcohol and smoking hookah on the sidewalk, interspersed with seated patrons, all directly in front of the premises.

"Kabu Bar Lounge" at 85-09 Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights

On July 24th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed 25 patrons standing, drinking and congregating in front of the premises, ignoring social distancing regulations, and being served by a waitress without a facial covering. Kabu Bar Lounge is a repeat offender, with pending charges for EO violations on June 26th and 30th.

"Lalile Steakhouse" at 91-01 91-05 Astoria Boulevard in East Elmhurst

On July 25th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed at least 17 patrons standing and drinking in front of the premises, without facial coverings or observing social distancing guidelines. The SLA also has a referral from the NYPD describing a large number of patrons drinking in front of the premises after New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service on July 18th, including patrons drinking, standing, and congregating.

The 12 establishments issued emergency orders of summary suspension from the State Liquor Authority Board during meetings on July 28th and 29th are:

"Nello" at 694-696 Madison Avenue in Manhattan, on July 29, 2020

On July 28th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed at least eight patrons being served food and drink at multiple tables inside the restaurant in flagrant violation of the Governor's Executive Order 202.3, which has restricted service inside in New York City since March 16, 2020.

"Union Grounds" at 270 Smith Street in Brooklyn, on July 29, 2020

On July 24th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed a crowd drinking directly outside the premises without food, including twelve patrons standing and drinking without food. In addition, the owner, a bartender and a member of the waitstaff were observed without facial coverings.

"Ladies Sports Bar" at 170-12 Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica, on July 29, 2020

On July 27th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed eight patrons consuming alcohol inside the premises, in addition to an employee without a facial covering, both in clear violation of the Governor's Executive Orders.

"Parq" at 4001 East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx, on July 29, 2020

On July 25th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed forty to fifty patrons consuming alcohol and smoking hookah on the sidewalk and street directly in front of the premises in a nightclub-like-atmosphere, including approximately twenty patrons without facial coverings.

"Grill on the Hill" at 1624 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan, on July 29, 2020

On July 27th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed patrons at two separate tables outside the premises consuming alcohol without food, in addition to two patrons standing at the bar inside the premises.

"Regular Visitors" at 149 Smith Street in Brooklyn, on July 29, 2020

On July 24th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed approximately twenty patrons drinking alcohol directly outside the premises without food.

"El Otro Rollo" at 79-05 Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights, on July 28, 2020

On July 25th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed twenty patrons drinking inside the bar, two employees serving patrons without facial coverings, and eight patrons standing and drinking with no food present at the restaurant.

"Gossip" at 733 9th Avenue in Manhattan, on July 28, 2020

On July 27th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed twelve patrons congregating, lingering and consuming alcohol on the sidewalk in front of the premises well past New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service, with the owner and several patrons not wearing facial coverings. Gossip is a repeat offender, with two previous charges in early July for violations of the Governor's Executive Orders.

"Atlantis" at 93-10 Woodhaven Boulevard in Jamaica, on July 28, 2020

Atlantis is a persistent violator of the Governor's Executive Orders, with SLA investigators finding patrons ignoring social distancing guidelines and standing and drinking in front of the premises on five separate occasions between July 1st and July 16th.

"El Abuelo Gozon" at 79-03 Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights, on July 28, 2020

On July 25th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed twenty patrons standing and sitting while consuming alcohol in front of the premises on the sidewalk well past New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service. There were multiple employees not wearing facial coverings, including the manager and two employees at the entrance. At the time of the visit there were two patrons seated inside at the bar consuming alcohol without food.

"El Palo Bar" at 38-12 104th Street in Corona, on July 28, 2020

On July 18th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed thirty patrons drinking outside the restaurant, most without facial coverings, well past New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service. The restaurant is a repeat offender of the Governor's Executive Orders, with charges pending charges for violations on four separate occasions between June 21st and July 1st.

"Rancho" at 105-13 Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill, on July 28, 2020

On July 27th investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed a total of eight patrons inside the bar drinking, in direct violation of the Governor's Executive Orders, with two patrons without facial coverings being served by a bartender without a facial covering.

The 12 establishments issued emergency orders of summary suspension from the State Liquor Authority Board during meetings on July 25th, 26th, and 27th are:

"Lima" at 85-07 Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights, on July 25, 2020

Following numerous complaints and previous charges, the SLA conducted a compliance check of "Lima" on July 24th. Investigators observed over twenty patrons outside the premises standing and drinking in a nightclub-on-the-street atmosphere, ignoring social distancing guidelines and blocking the sidewalk. Previously, on July 18th, SLA investigators documented the premises operating well past New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service, with a similarly large group of patrons standing and congregating in a nightclub-like-atmosphere, without facial coverings or adherence to social distancing guidelines. This location had also been observed and charged with violations of the Governor's Executive Orders in June.

"CJ's Bar and Lounge" 139-09 Crossbay Boulevard in Ozone Park, on July 25, 2020

The licensee's non-compliance began on June 27th, when SLA Investigators documented five patrons drinking inside the premises, along with outdoor tables not properly spaced and with a party-like atmosphere that extended in front of a neighboring building. On July 18th, during a disclosed visit, investigators documented employees without facial coverings serving patrons and provided the licensee with a summary of SLA guidelines. The next evening, SLA investigators made an undercover visit to the establishment, observing thirty patrons partying and congregating directly in front of the premises, without facial coverings or social distancing.

"RubiRosa" at 8407 Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights, on July 26, 2020

On July 24th, SLA Investigators conducted a compliance check of "Rubi Rosa," observing approximately twenty-five individuals standing in front of the location consuming beverages, ignoring social distancing protocols, and not wearing facial coverings. An employee inside was observed without a facial covering speaking with patrons who were also not wearing facial coverings. This location was also found to be in violation of the Governor's Executive Orders on July 18th, with patrons similarly congregating outside.

"Mr Pancho's Café" at 86-09 Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights, on July 26, 2020

On July 25th, SLA Investigators conducted a compliance check of "Mr Pancho's Café" and found the restaurant in full operation well past New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service, with over thirty individuals standing in front of the premise consuming beverages, no food available, no proper facial coverings, and no social distancing. In addition, at least three employees were observed without facial coverings.

"Blue Angel Lounge" at 112-51 Roosevelt Avenue in Corona, on July 26, 2020

On July 25th, SLA Investigators conducted a compliance check of the "Blue Angel Lounge," observing patrons consuming alcohol with no food present. An inspection of the kitchen suggests the restaurant was in violations of the food requirement for some time, evidenced by a rusty grill, deep fryers with no oil, an empty refrigerator, an empty food serving station, the gas to appliances turned off, and no kitchen staff on site. This location was also found to be in violation of the Governor's Executive Orders on July 18th, with twenty-five people drinking inside.

"De La Mora Restaurant" at 84-19 Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights, on July 26, 2020

On the evening of July 18th, an SLA investigator observed patrons standing, drinking and congregating directly in front of the premises, without facial coverings or observing social distancing. The investigator returned shortly before midnight -- well past New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service -- to find thirty patrons drinking and partying in violation of the Governor's Executive Orders. This location was previously charged by the SLA on for violations of the Governor's EO on July 13th and 14th.

"El Patio Bar" at 218-21 Jamaica Boulevard in Jackson Heights, on July 26, 2020

On July 25th, SLA Investigators conducted a compliance check of "El Patio Bar," observing patrons inside the bar drinking, in addition to bartenders and kitchen staff without facial coverings. Previously, on July 18th, SLA investigators documented the premises operating well past New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service, with a large group of patrons standing and congregating in a nightclub-like-atmosphere without facial coverings or social distancing.

"The Grand" at 37-01 30th Avenue in Astoria, on July 27, 2020

On July 23rd, a joint inspection with SLA investigators and the New York City Sheriff's Office found the premises operating well past New York City's 11 p.m. curfew, with at least a dozen patrons directly in front of the premises, and no facial coverings or social distancing. Inside, the inspection detail observed a patron drinking alcohol and an employee without a facial covering. When the inspection detail arrived, a bouncer was observed encouraging patrons to leave the premises with open containers.

"El Paisa Café" at 87-05 Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights, on July 27, 2020

On the evening of July 18th, an SLA investigator observed eleven patrons standing, drinking and congregating directly in front of the premises, without facial coverings or social distancing. The investigator returned at 11:30 p.m., well past New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service, to find twenty-five patrons -- none wearing facial coverings -- drinking and congregating in front of the business in violation of the Governor's Executive Orders.

"Romanticos" at 76-07 Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights, on July 27, 2020

On July 23rd, an SLA investigator conducted a compliance check of "Romanticos," finding thirteen patrons drinking alcohol inside the bar and a manager and bouncer without facial coverings. The business, a repeat offender, was found violating the Governor's Executive Order requiring bars and restaurants adhere to social distancing guidelines to combat the spread of the coronavirus on two prior occasions.

"Delicia's Mexicanas" at 102-14 Roosevelt Avenue in Corona, on July 27, 2020

On July 25th, an SLA investigator conducted a compliance check of "Delicia's Mexicanas," finding patrons seated inside the premises, with the manager blocking the path of the investigator while a waitress warned patrons to leave out the back door. This licensee is a repeat offender, with violations of the Governor's Executive Orders and serving after New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service on July 24th and July 4th.

"The Pomeroy" at 36-12 Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria, on July 27, 2020

On July 23, an SLA investigator conducted a compliance check of "The Pomeroy," observing a group of over fifteen patrons standing and congregating in front of the restaurant and stretching out in front of a neighboring business. This check was a follow up from July 19th, when SLA investigators observed employees not wearing facial coverings, tables improperly spaced, and the restaurant serving drinks to go without food.

Since Monday, the task force has completed 1,966 compliance checks and observed 96 violations, for a non-compliance rate of almost 5%. Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant's liquor license.