Cuddle Adorable Farm Animals This Weekend in Hyde Park

A Hudson Valley farm is hosting their first-ever Spitters Club fundraiser weekend.

Clover Brooke Farm in Hyde Park will be hosting a 4H and FFA fundraising weekend on Saturday, November 13th, and Sunday, November 14th. The fundraiser will give 100% of its proceeds to the two John Jay Youth Groups. These funds will go to the John Jay club and "supporting their Club expenses for various Educational Trips, Agriculture Shows and many other club activities" according to Clover Brooke Farm's Facebook page.

Andrea of Clover Brook Farm tells us that the Hyde Park farm will be hosting "a fun-filled/action-packed weekend" and throughout the week has been highlighting all the events that will be available during the fundraising weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Llama Alpaca Farm near NYC (@cloverbrookefarmhydeparkny)

Guests who visit during the Spitters Club Fundraising weekend will get to experience life on the farm as well as getting to enjoy a hands-on experience with the Clover Brooke animals. There will be llama, alpaca and goat walks, plus guests will be given the opportunity to cuddle the smaller animals like the adorable bunnies (which they're calling Bunnypalooza).

On their website, Clover Brooke gives you a taste of what to expect from their Warm & Fuzzy Small Animal Experience, sharing the following:

Participants will learn how to safely interact with both small and large animals in this closeup and unforgettable experience. Each participant is given the opportunity to interact with the animals through observing, touching various animals and if they chose, walking a llama or alpaca.

For more details about Spitters Club fundraiser weekend visit Clover Brooke Farm on Facebook and to book your animal experience visit CloverBrookeFarm.com.

OH NO WE DIDN'T: 12 Photos That Prove That Alpacas Are Cuter Than Llamas

Hudson Valleys Most Famous Alpaca "Shout" Shout the Alpaca

Meet the Hiking Therapy Animals of the Hudson Valley Eleanor Pigby made a splash on social media around the Hudson Valley this week. Turns out she's part of a pretty special team. Get to know Eleanor and the rest of the Pets For Purpose Animal Therapy group of The Summit School in Nyack.