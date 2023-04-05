Sit Creek Side and Enjoy a Drink at this ‘High Voltage’ Catskill Bar

I don't know about you, but when the temperatures rise I love nothing more than enjoying a cocktail outside.

Around the Hudson Valley, we have so many outdoor drinking options with great views. There's the Newburgh Waterfront at Billy Joe's and Primo and the Zeus rooftop bar in Poughkeepsie.

How about taking in the sights in the Catskills and sitting creek-side while sipping on your favorite cocktail? High Voltage Catskill has just what you need.

Creek Bar at High Voltage Catskill in Mountain Dale

In an Instagram post, the team at High Voltage explains that they bought at Spryte trailer several years ago. The trailer had been resorted and had quiet the journey before landing at the Mountain Dale restaurant and bar. You can read the story below.

High Voltage Catskills is a full-working indoor restaurant and bar, but they also have a backyard that they have turned into their own Catskill Paradise. From what we gather, the Creek Bar came to life in 2020 for safe hangouts during the COVID lockdown.

Clearly, patrons liked it because it's been a staple ever since. Live music, food, fire pits and friends. It doesn't get much better than that, right? Now that the warm weather has arrived it looks like the Creek Bar is ready for the 2023 season.

High Voltage Catskill Creek Bar Opens in April

The High Voltage Catskill Creek Bar will be back in business starting on Saturday, April 8th, 2023 with brunch by the creek bar from 11 am until 3 pm followed by dinner starting at 5 pm and live music which will start at 7 pm.

They will also be hosting Easter Brunch creek side on Sunday, April 9th. Learn more about future events and happenings at High Voltage Catskill on social media or on their website, highvoltageupstate.com.

