Creating Calm in the Chaos Free Webinar

Even though so many of us are sitting home doing basically nothing, it doesn't mean we're feeling relaxed. This is a trying time for everybody and anxiety levels are high. And maybe you could use a little help trying to sort out those feelings of anxiety and putting things in perspective.

The Hudson Valley Health Initiative and Hayes Healthy Living is presenting a free webinar called Creating Calm in the Chaos this Thursday, April 30, at 7PM. Featured speaker Ellen Farrell brings reconnection with Spirit and deep balance to deeply held trauma patterns. You will learn ow to help support your immune system, nutritional choices to help support calmness, how to improve focus and energy, enhance mood and sleep quality and support healthy digestion.

You must be registered to be part of the webinar. To register, find out more information and learn more about Ellen Farrell, visit the event facebook page.

