Anyone happen to get their vehicle stuck on the road lately?

A crash involving a dump truck lead to quite a sticky mess all over a New York state roadway. The New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit reportedly responded to the crash scene, as well as the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Spill Recovery Team.

Crash In New York State Spills 19 Tons of Liquid Asphalt On Road

New York State Police said in a press release that on May 27, at 11:34 AM, troopers responded to an intersection in the town of Lincoln, New York for a motor vehicle collision.

An investigation revealed that a 42-year-old woman from Vernon Center was operating a 2020 GMC Terrain, and was stopped at a flashing red light facing eastbound on the road. Officials say that the driver then proceeded into the intersection directly into the path of a 2020 Volvo Dump truck that was traveling northbound.

Troopers say that the dump truck belongs to Wilcox Sealing and Paving LLC and was being operated by a 66-year-old man from from Brookfield, New York.

The vehicles collided and subsequently the dump truck overturned, spilling approximately 19 tons of liquid asphalt onto the roadway, says the report.

Luckily, no injuries were sustained as a result of the collision. State Police say that the driver of the GMC Terrain was issued a traffic ticket for failure to yield the right of way at an intersection.