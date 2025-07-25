A multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night has lead to the arrest of a suspect, who police say is facing serious charges, including 2nd degree vehicular assault. Officials say the multi-vehicle crash caused one of the victims to sustain serious injuries.

Police say that this investigation in ongoing.

Crash In New York's Hudson Valley Leads To Felony Arrest

New York State Police said in a press release that on July 23, at approximately 9:23 PM., local and state police, along with the fire department, and EMS, responded to a serious motor vehicle crash involving multiple vehicles on Route 9 in the town of Fishkill.

Troopers say that an investigation determined that a white 2000 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck operated by a 33-year-old man from of Beacon, was traveling southbound on Route 9 when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck three vehicles before coming to rest in the roadway.

The second vehicle, which police say was a 2011 Chevrolet operated by Christopher L. Weston, 37, of Wappinger Falls, was traveling northbound when the offending vehicle entered his lane and struck the front driver’s side. Weston was uninjured.

The third vehicle, which police say was a 2013 Mini Cooper operated by a 61-year-old woman from South Salem, sustained significant damage. The driver was found entrapped in the vehicle with serious injuries and was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center for treatment, says the report.

The fourth vehicle, which police say was a 2023 Volkswagen occupied by three juveniles, sustained minor damage. All three occupants were transported to Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center for evaluation of minor injuries.

The suspect was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the investigation, police say that the the suspect was charged with the aforementioned felony, along with felony 1st degree aggravated unlicensed operation, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and other traffic violations.

New York State Police said that the suspect was arraigned in the Town of Fishkill Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail on $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 secured bond, or a $499,000 partially secured bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for the end of July.