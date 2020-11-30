COVID Exposures at Hudson Valley Restaurants, Bars, Walmart, Bank

A number of confirmed COIVD-19 cases are linked to exposures at Hudson Valley businesses.

At least four COVID-19 cases at Peppino’s Restaurant in Callicoon have been confirmed by Sullivan County Public Health Services. Officials are advising anyone who was at the restaurant, located at 31 Lower Main Street in Callicoon, during business hours on the following dates that they may have been exposed to coronavirus:

· November 14

· November 15

· November 16

· November 17

“Four employees have tested positive thus far, and we anticipate there will be more cases,” Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw said. “If someone thinks they have been exposed and develops symptoms, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and call their healthcare provider, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at 845-292-5910.”

The Sullivan County Public Health Services also confirmed that a Rock Hill Dollar General employee tested positive for COVID-19 and may have exposed others while working.

Public Health Services is advising anyone who was at the Dollar General, 37 Glen Wild Road, Rock Hill on the following dates that they may have been exposed to coronavirus:

· November 15

· November 16

· November 17

· November 18

Sullivan County officials also say two Sullivan County Walmart employees tested positive for COVID-19 and may have exposed others while working. Officials are advising anyone who was at Walmart on 41 Anawana Lake Road in Monticello during the following dates and times that they may have been exposed to coronavirus:

· November 16 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· November 17 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· November 18 from 4 a.m.-4 p.m.

· November 19 from 4 a.m.-4 p.m.

· November 20 from 4 a.m.-4 p.m.

On Friday, Billy Joe's announced on Facebook the restaurant learned on Wednesday an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee had no direct contact with food handling and had limited contact with customers, according to Billy Joe's. The employee did have direct contact with a number of Billy Joe's employees. Those staff members are now quarantining for two weeks, the restaurant confirmed.

Because of the large number of employees quarantining the restaurant is closed for two weeks, according to Billy Joe's.

The Orange County Health Department is advising residents that if they worked at or visited the Outback Steakhouse, located at 25 Crystal Run Crossing in Middletown from 5:00 p.m. to closing on Nov. 15, 16 or 17, they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Nutshell, a bar on Route 52 in Lake Huntington, is closed for at least the rest of 2020 after at least six were infected with COVID-19 since the middle of November, officials say.

“Reports indicate few to no attendees were wearing masks, so many people may have been exposed,” Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw said.

The Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union in Kingston is closed Monday after an employee tested positive for the virus. As a result, the employee who tested positive is in quarantine. The employee last worked on Tuesday, Nov. 24, Any individual that had close contact with this employee has been notified.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Possible symptoms of COVID-19 include one or more of the following:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately:

• Trouble breathing

• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

• New confusion

• Inability to wake or stay awake

• Bluish lips or face