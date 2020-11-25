Potential COVID-19 Exposure at HV Outback

The Orange County Health Department is advising residents of potential COVID-19 exposure in Orange County at an Outback Steakhouse.

If any residents worked at or visited the Outback Steakhouse, located at 25 Crystal Run Crossing in Middletown from 5:00 p.m. to closing on November 15, 16, or 17, they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at that particular Outback Steakhouse during that time frame, Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman recommends residents watch for symptoms of COVID-19, which could include fever, chills, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing, fatigue, body aches, headache, loss of smell, or sore throat, congestion, running nose, etc.

Residents should consider any public place in Orange County as a potential site for COVID-19 exposure, due to the steady increase of positive cases throughout the county. If you become ill, stay home and manage your symptoms. If you are suffering from severe symptoms, contact your doctor and work out a care plan.

the best way to prevent the spread of COVD-19 is by adhering to the safety measures that have been put in place, which include wearing your mask. and avoiding unnecessary contact with others. Be sure to wash your hands frequently, and avoid touching your face.

If you feel like you are sick, please contact your doctor first. Do not go directly to the doctor's office, emergency room, or another health-care facility before calling. Doing so will help prevent the spread of the virus.

For more information regarding COVID-19 testing, you can visit the Orange County Government website or call (845) 291-2330.