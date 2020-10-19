COVID-19 Funding Still Available in Sullivan County

Officials in Sullivan County are advising local governments and not-for-profits that there still emergency funding available for certain expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sullivan County Division of Public Safety and the Office of Grants has announced that Federal Emergency Management Agency funding remains available for certain expenses that are a result of the pandemic. These funds are available to local governments and not-for-profits.

There will be two informative briefings hosted by the New York State Office of Disaster Recovery. The briefings will take place on October 21 and November 4, both meetings beginning at 1:00 p.m. The reason for these meetings will be to discuss eligibility for reimbursement for COVID-19 costs.

Many local governments and not-for-profits are struggling to keep certain services in place due to the pandemic. The unexpected cost of medical supplies and other COVID-related items continues to rise as we are still battling the pandemic.

These costs include virus testing, medical supplies or equipment, shelters or emergency care, provisions like food, water, or ice, emergency operations, and security for temporary facilities.

Public Safety Commissioner Rick Sauer said:

I encourage any of our local municipalities and nonprofits, both public and private, to see what’s out there to offset expenses that might otherwise burden their taxpayers and budgets. Either of these webinars will answer important questions and provide the tools needed to apply for reimbursement.

Those organizations that are interested are required to pre-register for each session. To pre-register for the October 21 briefing click here. If you would like to pre-register for the November 4 briefing click here.