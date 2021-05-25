County From Hudson Valley Reports 0 New COVID Cases

A county in the Hudson Valley is celebrating a major COVID milestone.

For the first time in 2021, Columbia County went one day without any new COVID-19 cases, according to the Columbia County Department of Health.

On Saturday, Columbia County reported no new COVID-19 cases. The county reported five new cases on Friday and three new cases on Thursday. County health officials didn't release numbers for Sunday but reported just one new COVID case on Monday.

There are currently 36 active cases of COVID-19. 64.4 percent of all adults in Columbia County have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the New York State Vaccine Tracker. 54.7 percent of the population of Columbia County have received at least one shot.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the statewide 7-day COVID positivity rate dropped to 0.90 percent, the lowest since Sept. 21, 2020. The statewide 7-day positivity rate has now declined for 49 straight days, officials say. There were 929 New positive cases reported on Monday, marking the first day under 1,000 since Oct. 18, 2020.

"Our fight with COVID is not over. We are managing it, but it is not over," Cuomo said. "The greatest tool we have against COVID is the vaccine. I want to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated so we can move forward toward a reimagined reopening and build our great state back better than ever."

