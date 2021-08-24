‘Corrupt’ Cuomo Commutes Convicted New York Cop Killer’s Sentence

Andrew Cuomo's final hours as governor are under heavy criticism after he granted clemency to a man who was convicted for killing two Hudson Valley police officers and a security guard.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Late Monday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo granted clemency to six. Cuomo's office says all six demonstrated substantial evidence of rehabilitation and a commitment to their communities.

"The march towards a more fair, more just, more equitable, and more empathetic New York State is a long one, but every step forward we can take it worthwhile and important," Cuomo said. "These clemencies make clear the power of redemption, encourage those who have made mistakes to engage in meaningful rehabilitation, and show New Yorkers that we can work toward a better future. I thank all the volunteer attorneys representing clemency applicants for their dedication and service to justice."

The Governor commuted the sentences of four individuals, referred one case to the parole board, and fully pardoned one individual.

Among the six are David Gilbert, 76. In 1981 Gilbert was the getaway driver of what's called a politically motivated $1.6 million robbery at the Nanuet Mall that killed two police officers and a Brinks security guard.

Nyack Police Sgt. Edward O’Grady, Officer Waverly Brown and Brink’s guard Peter Paige were killed.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Despite being unarmed Gilbert was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder and four counts of first-degree robbery in 1983. Gilbert has been serving time at Shawangunk Correctional Facility.

"He has served 40 years of a 75-years-to-life sentence, related to an incident in which he was the driver, not the murderer. While incarcerated, Mr. Gilbert has made significant contributions to AIDS education and prevention programs; he has also worked as a student tutor, law library clerk, paralegal assistant, a teacher's aide, and an aide for various additional facility programs. At this time, Mr. Gilbert is the only individual still incarcerated, with no possibility of parole in his lifetime," Cuomo's office said in a press release.

Gilbert will be referred to the Parole Board for potential release.

"Another act of betrayal by a corrupted Governor. He once again betrays the victims of horrendous crime, and the brave men and women of law enforcement while undermining public safety and giving comfort to a terrorist," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro tweeted.

Below are details about the other five, according to Cuomo's office:

Commutations

Greg Mingo, 68, was convicted of four counts of second-degree Murder, first-degree Robbery, first-degree Burglary, and second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He has served 39-and-a-half years of a 50 years-to-life sentence. While incarcerated, Mr. Mingo earned his GED and a paralegal certification, enabling him to assist over a thousand other incarcerated people with their legal cases, and designed an eight-week legal research course that he taught for years at Elmira and Great Meadow. Mr. Mingo has also become a dedicated and respected peer counselor, founding programs focused on fatherhood, family relationships, and domestic violence and abuse, and has facilitated thousands of hours of counseling programs. Upon release, Mr. Mingo plans to live with family and work as a full-time counselor helping individuals struggling with addiction, anger, and domestic violence.

Robert Ehrenberg, 62, was convicted of two counts of second-degree Murder, and one count of first-degree Robbery and first-degree Burglary. He has served 28-and-a-half years of a 50 year-to-life sentence. While incarcerated, Mr. Ehrenberg has earned as Associate's degree from SUNY Sullivan, and a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Thomas Aquinas College, graduating as valedictorian of his class for both degrees. Mr. Ehrenberg has worked as a tutor through the Hudson Link College Program, and in this role designed and taught a 16-week pre-college Basic Algebra course. Mr. Ehrenberg has also been a leader within charitable groups that raise funds for causes like academic scholarships, childhood cancer research, and animal rescue and sanctuary efforts. Upon release, Mr. Ehrenberg plans to continue his education and volunteer work.

Ulysses Boyd, 66, was convicted of one count of second-degree Murder, and two counts of second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, for an incident in which he was not the gunman. He has served 35 years of a 50 years-to-life sentence. While incarcerated, Mr. Boyd has served as a clerk for the facility branch of the NAACP, and as a DOCCS transitional services coordinator for over a decade. Upon release, Mr. Boyd will be reunited with his wife.

Paul Clark, 59, was convicted of three counts of second-degree Murder, one count of second-degree Attempted Murder, and one count of second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He has served 40 years of an aggregate 58 years and 4 months-to-life sentence. While incarcerated, Mr. Clark earned a GED degree, an Associate's degree, and a variety of vocational certificates. Upon release, Mr. Clark will be reunited with his wife.

Pardon

Lawrence Penn, 51, pled guilty to first-degree Falsifying Business Records in 2015, and was incarcerated for two years. A West Point graduate and a veteran, Mr. Penn continues to be active in his community, and a full pardon will allow him to fully re-engage in a meaningful way with society.

Fall From Grace: The 21-Year Transformation of Andrew Cuomo in New York Take a look at the shocking 21-year transformation of Andrew Cuomo. From hanging with supermodels in 2000 to becoming governor and then resigning.

Historic Photos: First Female Governor in New York Sworn In It's a historic day in New York as Kathy Hochul has become the first female governor in New York State.

Peek Inside Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Hudson Valley Take a look at an amazing $60 million yacht that's owned by an NFL owner that's been docked for weeks in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses

Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece' An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley The most expensive home for sale in all of New York State is found in the Hudson Valley.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.